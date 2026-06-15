Banks worldwide rush to hire chief AI officers, IBM reports Business Jun 15, 2026

Banks around the world are scrambling to hire chief AI officers, with major players like HSBC, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, and Lloyds Banking Group making big moves in just the past few months.

According to IBM, 76% of organizations now have someone in this role, up from only 26% last year, which shows how quickly banks want to get serious about artificial intelligence.