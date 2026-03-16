Barclays to restart ECM business in India after 10-year hiatus
Barclays is making a comeback in India's equity capital markets (ECM), reopening the business it shut down back in 2016.
This move is part of a bigger plan to boost its presence with Indian companies, and the ECM team will work closely with its debt and M and A services.
Senior executives search for relaunch
Barclays is actively searching for senior executives to head up this relaunch, aiming to deepen its connections and win more market share.
As one insider put it, they're looking to expand to deepen the franchise and gain market share.
The relaunch could happen soon.
Barclays's renewed focus on India
After discontinuing its ECM, broking and research operations in India in 2016 (and closing full operations in several other Asian markets), Barclays has recently doubled down on its commitment here.
Barclays sees big potential ahead.