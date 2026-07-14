Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches services fund priced ₹10
Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund just rolled out a new Services Fund, aiming to tap into India's booming services sector.
The NFO runs from July 14 to July 28, 2026, and you can get units at ₹10 each.
The fund plans to invest in companies across banking, IT, healthcare, telecom, retail, e-commerce, and digital infrastructure.
Targets 195 Nifty 500 service firms
This fund follows a thematic strategy that looks for strong business models and growth potential among 195 service-focused companies in the Nifty 500 Index (from large to small caps).
India's services sector is a huge driver for the economy: think digitalization, financial inclusion, and rising healthcare needs.
If you're considering investing, keep in mind it's best suited for those with a long-term horizon (over three years), since thematic funds can be pretty focused.
Make sure it fits your risk tolerance and goals before jumping in.