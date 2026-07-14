Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund launches services fund priced ₹10

This fund follows a thematic strategy that looks for strong business models and growth potential among 195 service-focused companies in the Nifty 500 Index (from large to small caps).

India's services sector is a huge driver for the economy: think digitalization, financial inclusion, and rising healthcare needs.

If you're considering investing, keep in mind it's best suited for those with a long-term horizon (over three years), since thematic funds can be pretty focused.

Make sure it fits your risk tolerance and goals before jumping in.