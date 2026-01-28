BASF to launch global digital hub in Hyderabad

BASF, the German chemicals giant, is opening a new global Digital Hub in Hyderabad in early 2026. The hub will deliver digital services worldwide and connect with BASF's existing centers in Europe and Asia. It's all about making operations smoother and more cost-effective.

Why does this matter? This move helps BASF speed up its service delivery and stay ahead in the market.

It also shows the company's long-term commitment to India—where it already employs over 2,400 people, runs eight production sites, and brought in €2.4 billion in sales in 2024.

Who's behind the new hub? BASF Digital Solutions Private Limited will handle hiring and day-to-day operations, aiming to build strong teams that reflect their "Winning Culture."

Dr. Dirk Elvermann, CFO and Chief Digital Officer, highlighted how smooth teamwork across hubs is key for top-notch service.