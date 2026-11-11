Bata India aims to double turnover with 'Reignite India 2030'

Bata also wants to more than double profits by 2030.

CFO Amit Aggarwal highlighted a solid 7.5% revenue jump in the September quarter, showing things are moving in the right direction.

To win over Gen Z, Bata is expanding sneaker and casual collections under both the Bata and Hush Puppies brands.

Plus, they're growing fast on the ground, with a mix of franchisee-led shops and company-owned outlets.

As Rao put it, they're keen to catch up with the sneakerisation trend.