Bata India aims to double turnover with 'Reignite India 2030'
Bata India is shaking things up with new global product lines (think more sneakers and youth-focused styles) as part of its "Reignite India 2030" plan.
The goal? Double its turnover by 2030, with new Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Rao sharing that they're aiming for strong, steady growth over the next few years.
Bata expands sneaker and casual collections
Bata also wants to more than double profits by 2030.
CFO Amit Aggarwal highlighted a solid 7.5% revenue jump in the September quarter, showing things are moving in the right direction.
To win over Gen Z, Bata is expanding sneaker and casual collections under both the Bata and Hush Puppies brands.
Plus, they're growing fast on the ground, with a mix of franchisee-led shops and company-owned outlets.
As Rao put it, they're keen to catch up with the sneakerisation trend.