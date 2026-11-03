Bata India posts 30.4% quarterly profit rise to ₹18.12 cr
Business
Bata India just posted a 30.4% profit boost this quarter, mainly because more people, especially younger shoppers, are picking up their premium and athleisure shoes.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, profits hit ₹18.12 crore (up from ₹13.9 crore last year), and revenue also climbed 7.5% to ₹862 crore.
Bata India eyes strong festive sales
Even with some bumps like delayed sales from late monsoons and higher expenses, Bata isn't slowing down.
With over 2,000 stores across India and a focus on casual and athleisure lines, they're looking forward to strong festive season sales.
The company's upbeat thanks to tax cuts boosting demand, and their strategy of targeting younger buyers seems to be working well.