BatX Energies raises ₹105cr Series A led by IvyCap Ventures
Business
BatX Energies, a clean-tech startup, just scored ₹105 crore in Series A funding led by IvyCap Ventures and other big names.
The fresh funds will help BatX ramp up battery recycling and refining, plus build local supply chains for key materials like lithium and cobalt, think batteries for EVs and gadgets.
BatX bets on recycling technology
This boost comes as India is pushing hard for electric vehicles and renewable energy.
BatX's CEO Utkarsh Singh says they are aiming to take their homegrown success global, helping solve mineral supply issues worldwide.
With four patents already under their belt, BatX is betting on new tech to recycle old batteries into valuable materials, making the whole system greener and more future-ready.