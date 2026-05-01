Bayer aims to reach 100 million Indian households with Alka-Seltzer

Bayer targets 600,000 Indian pharmacy network

Bayer plans to get Saridon pain relief into 350,000 stores (up from 200,000) and make Alka-Seltzer available at 100,000 outlets over the next three years.

Their total network will cover around 600,000 pharmacies, using both quick commerce and traditional shops.

Sandeep Verma, who heads Bayer Consumer Health South Asia, says India could become one of the world's top three self-care markets within five years, right after the US and China.

With nearly 70% of Indians dealing with digestive issues weekly, there's plenty of room for growth here.