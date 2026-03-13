Bayer is going all in on India
Bayer's CEO Bill Anderson says India is not an average country and is a strategic priority for the company, and they're going all in to make it one of its top markets by around 2030.
Big investments are coming for health, farming, and pharma, so expect to see more Bayer around.
On the agri side, they have set up 1,500 Better Life Farming centers
Bayer has set up 1,500 Better Life Farming centers across India, supporting 30 million small farmers with seeds, credit, and even drone spraying.
They've trained 10,000 women (Drone Didis) to fly crop-spraying drones.
Their DirectAcres program aims to cover 1 million hectares with direct-seeded rice by 2030, helping 2 million farmers while cutting water use by 40% and emissions by nearly half.
On the pharma side, Bayer is hiring
On the pharma side, Bayer plans to hire 350 people in India and run major clinical trials with thousands of Indian participants.
They have launched Kerendia and Nubeqa in India within 15-18 months of their global introductions.
Plus, their Bengaluru hub houses imaging R&D and teams working on pharmaceuticals and genetics and supports Bayer's global innovation activities, so there's a lot happening if you're into science or healthcare careers.