Bayer raises 2026 profit forecast after strong pharma quarter
Business
Bayer is feeling optimistic about the future, bumping up its 2026 profit forecast after its pharmaceuticals division outperformed expectations in the third quarter of 2026.
The company now expects to earn between €9.8 billion and €10.3 billion, slightly higher than before.
Bayer pharma sales €4.68bn, debt trimmed
Pharma sales hit €4.68 billion last quarter, beating market predictions by 5%.
CEO Bill Anderson called it an "important turning point in its growth trajectory" for Bayer.
On top of that, Bayer trimmed its debt forecast by €1 billion, now aiming for €28 billion to €29 billion.
All in all, things are looking up as Bayer focuses on strengthening both its business and finances.