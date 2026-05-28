Bazzini recalls SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites over peanuts
The recall of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites was announced by Bazzini across the US after some packs were found to contain peanuts that weren't listed on the label, a big deal for anyone with peanut allergies.
The recall was announced on May 27, following a customer report and a US Food and Drug Administration warning about the serious risks for those allergic.
Return affected packs for full refund
If you've picked up these bites in certain package sizes (including Easter-themed packs) with best-by dates through December 2026, check your wrappers for lot codes.
The snacks were distributed nationwide through retailers, and some were handed out as complimentary samples.
No illnesses have been reported so far, but if you have any affected products, return them for a full refund.
Questions? Reach out to SkinnyDipped at 1-866-957-9907 or hello@skinnydipped.com.