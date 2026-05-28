Bazzini recalls SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites over peanuts

Return affected packs for full refund

If you've picked up these bites in certain package sizes (including Easter-themed packs) with best-by dates through December 2026, check your wrappers for lot codes.

The snacks were distributed nationwide through retailers, and some were handed out as complimentary samples.

No illnesses have been reported so far, but if you have any affected products, return them for a full refund.

Questions? Reach out to SkinnyDipped at 1-866-957-9907 or hello@skinnydipped.com.