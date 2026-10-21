BBC announces £500 million cuts, up to 2,000 jobs at risk
Business
The BBC just announced a major shake-up to save £500 million over the next two years.
This means up to 2,000 jobs could go, and channels like BBC Three and BBC Scotland will move online only by next spring.
It's all part of the broadcaster's push to keep up with how people watch content these days.
BBC news director Jupp proposes cuts
These cuts follow recent layoffs in news and sports teams, plus the closure of Radio 4 Extra.
More changes are on the table too: the newly appointed director of BBC News, Rachel Jupp, has proposed further job reductions, as the BBC rethinks what it offers in a tighter budget era,
and the corporation has announced several high-profile program cancelations in recent weeks, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Football Focus.