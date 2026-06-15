BBC to lay off hundreds of employees
What's the story
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is preparing to lay off hundreds of employees from its main news operation next week, according to Financial Times. This is part of the first phase of a larger cost-cutting initiative. The move comes as talks with ministers over the broadcaster's future funding arrangements enter their final stages.
Strategy details
News division to be 1st department to announce cuts
The BBC has asked teams across the organization to cut spending by around 10%. A larger plan that could see some 2,000 jobs being axed in a bid to save hundreds of millions of pounds. The news division is expected to be the first department to announce its plans next week. Sources familiar with the matter told Financial Times that hundreds of jobs could be affected by this decision.
Operational changes
Proposed cuts likely to affect radio shows
The proposed cuts will likely affect some radio shows, with audiences noticing the changes across BBC services. The news division, which provides content for BBC's TV channels, apps, website and regional services, employs around a quarter of the broadcaster's over 20,000 workforce. Most of its spending is on staffing costs. This means job cuts in this division are expected to be higher than in other parts of the organization.
Financial balance
BBC has imposed organization-wide hiring and travel controls
BBC director-general Matt Brittin had said last month that staff feedback suggested avoiding "salami slicing" teams. This is to prevent employees from carrying heavier workloads while the firm works toward long-term financial stability. The broadcaster has also imposed organization-wide hiring and travel controls, reduced spending on management consultants, and cut costs linked to conferences, awards ceremonies, and events. Brittin is now tasked with balancing current operational cuts with funding for future projects such as iPlayer improvements and YouTube expansion.