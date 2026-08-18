BBC seeks subpoenas in $10B Trump defamation suit, trial 2027
The BBC is defending itself in President Donald Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit, asking a US court to subpoena Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner.
This all comes from a $10 billion defamation case about a BBC documentary that Trump says twisted his January 6 speech before the Capitol attack.
The trial is penciled in for February 2027.
BBC seeks email service for subpoenas
The BBC wants Ivanka, Jared Kushner, and Donald Trump Jr. to testify since they were with Trump when he edited his speech, and Donald Trump Jr. reportedly spoke to him after the violence started.
Their accounts could help clear up whether the documentary wrongly implied Trump incited the riot.
But getting them into court hasn't been easy. Secret Service protection has made serving subpoenas tricky, so now the BBC is asking to send them by email or certified mail while waiting for a response from Trump's legal team.