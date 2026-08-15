BBC seeks Trump family testimony in Donald Trump's $10bn suit
The BBC is trying to get Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner to testify in a massive $10 billion defamation case brought by President Donald Trump.
The drama started when a 2024 BBC documentary edited Trump's January 6 speech, making it look like he was endorsing violence against the Capitol.
The BBC has apologized for the editing but maintains that the mistake does not provide a valid basis for Trump's lawsuit.
Court to rule on BBC subpoenas
The BBC says these three have key information about what Trump was thinking during his speech: Trump Jr. and Ivanka were present while he revised it, while Kushner drafted a statement against the violence.
Attempts to serve them subpoenas in May didn't work out, since the Secret Service could not accept service and Trump's lawyers refused.
Now, the court has to decide if subpoenas can be sent by mail or through lawyers as the $10 billion defamation case over the BBC's editing of Trump's 6 January speech heats up.