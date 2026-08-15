BBC seeks Trump family testimony in Donald Trump's $10bn suit

The BBC is trying to get Donald Trump Jr. Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner to testify in a massive $10 billion defamation case brought by President Donald Trump.

The drama started when a 2024 BBC documentary edited Trump's January 6 speech, making it look like he was endorsing violence against the Capitol.

The BBC has apologized for the editing but maintains that the mistake does not provide a valid basis for Trump's lawsuit.