BCCL partners with OpenAI to bring news summaries to ChatGPT
Business
BCCL (the folks behind The Times of India and The Economic Times) is partnering with OpenAI so you can get their news content directly in ChatGPT.
Now, when you ask for news updates, you'll see summaries or excerpts from BCCL's publications, along with links back to the full articles if you want the whole story.
BCCL keeps editorial control
This partnership includes BCCL outlets, like The Times of India and The Economic Times, and covers live updates in English and Indian languages.
BCCL made it clear that its editorial team still calls the shots: "OpenAI will have no role in determining their coverage or editorial positions."
Both sides say they're committed to keeping news accurate, reliable, and properly credited.