BCE invests C$1.7B in Canada's largest AI data center
BCE, one of Canada's top telecom companies, is investing C$1.7 billion to build the country's largest purpose-built AI data center in Regina, Saskatchewan.
It is their biggest project ever in the province and will pack a hefty 300-megawatt punch to power all sorts of AI projects.
Data center to serve government, research and enterprise sectors
The money comes from a mix of debt and cash on hand, with C$1.3 billion expected for 2026 capital spending.
Construction kicks off this spring, aiming for phase one expected to be operational in the first half of 2027.
A significant portion of the facility's power will be dedicated to government agencies, researchers and enterprises in Canada.
Bell to partner with SaskTel for high-speed fiber connectivity
Bell (a BCE unit) is partnering with SaskTel to connect the new center to high-speed fiber networks for smooth AI services.
They are hoping this move brings in C$12 billion over time.
On the bright side, they have raised their expected revenue from AI solutions to about $2 billion by 2028, up from an earlier target of about $1.5 billion.