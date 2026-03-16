BCE invests C$1.7B in Canada's largest AI data center

The money comes from a mix of debt and cash on hand, with C$1.3 billion expected for 2026 capital spending. Construction kicks off this spring, aiming for phase one expected to be operational in the first half of 2027. A significant portion of the facility's power will be dedicated to government agencies, researchers and enterprises in Canada .

Bell to partner with SaskTel for high-speed fiber connectivity

Bell (a BCE unit) is partnering with SaskTel to connect the new center to high-speed fiber networks for smooth AI services.

They are hoping this move brings in C$12 billion over time.

On the bright side, they have raised their expected revenue from AI solutions to about $2 billion by 2028, up from an earlier target of about $1.5 billion.