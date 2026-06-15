BCG finds 53% of Indian CMOs expect AI revenue gains
Business
India is topping the charts for AI-driven revenue growth, according to a new BCG survey.
Over half of Indian chief marketing officers (53%) expect AI to boost their company's revenue by 5% to 9%, which is much higher than the global average of 43%.
The survey, covering 300 CMOs worldwide, puts India at the forefront of using AI for business gains.
Indian CMOs prioritize agentic commerce
Indian CMOs are also big on agentic commerce: 73% say it's among their top three strategic priorities, outpacing other countries.
Also, more than half (57%) report that marketing teams themselves are in charge of AI investments.
And when it comes to generative AI, 52% believe it'll seriously level up personalization for customers, the highest optimism seen in any region.