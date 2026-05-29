BCG: India to add $2tn by 2030, top emerging-market wealth Business May 29, 2026

India is set to become the top emerging market for financial wealth, adding more than $2 trillion by 2030, outpacing Brazil and Mexico combined, according to a new BCG report.

The country's high-net-worth crowd across India, Brazil, and Mexico is growing fast at 8% each year, and over 1 million new dollar millionaires are expected by the end of the decade.