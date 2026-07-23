BCG: Indian firms quadrupled patent filings and discovered 10+ molecules
India's pharma scene is getting a glow-up, moving beyond just generic drugs to focus on real innovation.
According to BCG, Indian companies have filed four times more patents in the past decade and discovered more than 10 original molecules.
It's a sign that research and development here is finally getting some serious attention.
Priyanka Aggarwal highlights funding approvals partnerships
Priyanka Aggarwal from BCG points to more government funding, faster digital approvals, and better scientific know-how as key reasons for this shift.
Team-ups between universities and pharma companies are also helping turn research into actual medicines.
Still, India only spends $2 billion to $3 billion a year on pharma research and development, way behind China (nearly $20 billion) and the US (over $70 billion).
But there's optimism: with continued support and investment, India could see its drug pipeline grow much bigger over the next decade.