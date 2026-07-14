BCG says Indian marketers face AI 'illusion of transformation'
Indian marketers are going big on AI, but most aren't seeing real results yet.
According to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, the gap between what companies want from AI and what they actually achieve is wider in India than elsewhere.
Mark Abraham from BCG calls it the "illusion of transformation," since only a few brands have managed to use AI for fully automated marketing.
Leading companies adopt workflows and personalization
Leading companies are focusing on smarter workflows, better tech setups, and training their teams to get more out of AI.
Jasmine Pithawala at BCG says growth strategies like personalization and agentic commerce, where consumers discover brands through tools like large language models, are driving India's adoption.
Mark Abraham shared that adding a "brand intelligence layer" helped one client boost their AI accuracy from less than 50% to 80%, showing how targeted improvements can build trust and deliver results.