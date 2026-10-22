BCG study: AI shapes 1 in 4 Indian shopping journeys
Business
A fresh study from Boston Consulting Group reveals that AI and language models are behind one in four shopping journeys in India.
Instead of just googling, people are turning to AI tools for advice, influenced by about 15 touchpoints before making a purchase decision.
Brands must adapt content for AI
Brands need to level up. It's not just about impressing humans anymore but also making sure their content works for AI.
BCG experts Lauren Wiener and Parul Bajaj point out that consumers especially trust personalized, non-sponsored recommendations from AI.
With social media still big and AI now influencing 65% of those cases, brands have to keep their messaging real and consistent across all digital spaces if they want to stay in the game.