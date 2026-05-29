BDL shares fall over 8% as Q4 profit drops 58.5% Business May 29, 2026

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) shares dropped more than 8% on Friday after the company's fourth-quarter profit fell sharply, down 58.5% from last year to ₹113.18 crore.

The main reasons? Delays in getting projects done and supply chain hiccups, even though BDL still has plenty of orders lined up.