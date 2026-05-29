BDL shares fall over 8% as Q4 profit drops 58.5%
Business
Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) shares dropped more than 8% on Friday after the company's fourth-quarter profit fell sharply, down 58.5% from last year to ₹113.18 crore.
The main reasons? Delays in getting projects done and supply chain hiccups, even though BDL still has plenty of orders lined up.
Analysts split on BDL outlook
Despite the rough quarter, some analysts are still hopeful because BDL has a strong order book (₹257 billion worth) and big missile projects like Akash-NG and Astra in the pipeline.
Others remain cautious, pointing out slow progress and rising inventory.
For now, BDL announced a small ₹0.40-per-share dividend, but future growth really depends on fixing those execution issues.