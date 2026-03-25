BDL to set up 2 new plants amid profit drop

Plant details and financials

The Hyderabad plant will house eight assembly lines and specialized testing infrastructure, including rocket motor testing and warhead penetration testing, while the Jhansi unit will focus on making rocket propellants and Grad rockets.

Even as BDL expands, it's hitting some bumps: profits dropped 50% last quarter and revenue fell by nearly one-third.

Still, shareholders got some good news: the board approved an interim dividend of ₹4.5 per share, with February 9 set as the record date.