Beauty Garage heads for ₹125 cr IPO as founders sell
Business
Beauty Garage, a well-known Indian haircare brand, is heading for an IPO with a fresh issue of up to ₹125 crore.
The plan includes selling new shares and letting the founders cash out some of their stake.
Beauty Garage to build Vasai plant
The funds will go toward building a new manufacturing facility in Vasai and general corporate purposes, helping Beauty Garage expand its reach.
The company already offers 133 salon-grade products (think shampoos, conditioners, and treatments) and supplies more than 13,044 salons across 272 cities in India.
If you're into premium haircare or keep an eye on homegrown brands making it big, this is one to watch.