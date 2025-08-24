BeepKart shuts down after raising $18 million

BeepKart joins list of failed startups

Even with over $18 million raised since 2021 and a big jump in revenue last year, BeepKart couldn't shake off mounting losses—₹66 crore in FY24 alone.

The shutdown follows earlier layoffs and the closure of their Chennai operations.

It's not just them—other players like CredR and Cars24 have also exited the used two-wheeler space recently, showing how tough this market really is for startups trying to make it work.