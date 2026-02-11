Beer giant Heineken to cut 6,000 jobs as sales slump
Heineken—the company behind popular beers like Heineken, Tiger, and Amstel—is set to lay off up to 6,000 employees worldwide over the next two years.
The move is intended to boost efficiency as fewer people are reaching for a cold one.
Alongside the layoffs, Heineken has lowered its profit growth outlook for 2026 due to weaker beer sales.
Amsterdam HQ to see about 400 roles cut
Amsterdam headquarters will see about 400 roles cut starting in 2026—nearly a quarter of its staff there.
Some jobs will shift to other business units, while others will be eliminated entirely.
This follows earlier cuts in digital and tech teams.
Despite the cuts, Heineken is pushing for a digital overhaul
Heineken's HQ isn't just shrinking—the company is investing in a multiyear digital backbone that will affect more than 70 markets.
So while some roles are going away, the company is betting big on tech for its future.