Beer giant Heineken to cut 6,000 jobs as sales slump Business Feb 11, 2026

Heineken—the company behind popular beers like Heineken, Tiger, and Amstel—is set to lay off up to 6,000 employees worldwide over the next two years.

The move is intended to boost efficiency as fewer people are reaching for a cold one.

Alongside the layoffs, Heineken has lowered its profit growth outlook for 2026 due to weaker beer sales.