Behari Lal Engineering IPO to list on Indian exchanges tomorrow

Investor interest was sky-high across the board: retail investors subscribed over 53 times their quota, while big players went even higher.

The price band was ₹271-₹285 per share, but with a gray market premium of ₹105, the listing price could reach around ₹390, a solid jump.

Funds raised will help upgrade manufacturing in Punjab (think rooftop solar), pay off some loans, and cover general expenses.

Emkay Global managed the issue, adding extra credibility for those watching closely.