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Home / News / Business News / Behari Lal shares debut at 63% premium over IPO price
Behari Lal shares debut at 63% premium over IPO price
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹465

Behari Lal shares debut at 63% premium over IPO price

By Mudit Dube
Aug 19, 2026
11:12 am
What's the story

Behari Lal Engineering, a Punjab-based iron and steel manufacturer, made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges today. The company's shares opened at a significant premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹285 per share. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹465, translating into a premium of 63% over the issue price. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Behari Lal Engineering shares listed at ₹458, reflecting a premium of 60.7%.

Market performance

IPO was oversubscribed 108.44 times

The strong market debut comes after an overwhelming response to the company's ₹301.62 crore IPO.

The issue was subscribed 108.44 times during the three-day bidding period from August 12 to August 14.

It received bids for over 80.3 crore shares against the 74,12,769 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) categories were each subscribed around 165 times, while retail portion was subscribed 53.27 times.

IPO details

Fresh issue, OFS component in IPO

The company's IPO was priced in the range of ₹271-₹285 per share. It consisted of a fresh issue worth ₹93 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 73.2 lakh shares worth around ₹208.62 crore.

Before the IPO opened, Behari Lal Engineering had raised ₹90.48 crore from nine anchor investors by allotting them 31.74 lakh equity shares at ₹285 each, the upper end of the price band.

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