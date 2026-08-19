Behari Lal shares debut at 63% premium over IPO price

The strong market debut comes after an overwhelming response to the company's ₹301.62 crore IPO.

The issue was subscribed 108.44 times during the three-day bidding period from August 12 to August 14.

It received bids for over 80.3 crore shares against the 74,12,769 shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) categories were each subscribed around 165 times, while retail portion was subscribed 53.27 times.