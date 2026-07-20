India's defense stocks plunge amid escalation of US-Iran conflict
What's the story
Shares of major defense companies such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and Bharat Dynamics have witnessed a decline during today's trading session. HAL's shares fell by over 0.58% to ₹4,474 apiece, while BEL and Bharat Dynamics saw their shares drop by 0.78% and 0.55%, respectively. The downturn in these defense stocks comes after Iran announced that its ceasefire with the US had effectively collapsed.
War escalation
US strikes Iran for 9th consecutive night
The US Central Command has confirmed its ninth consecutive night of strikes on Iran, targeting military assets used in attacks on commercial vessels and civilian mariners.
Meanwhile, the Iranian Navy claimed it had intercepted four unidentified vessels trying to navigate an "unsafe route" through the Strait of Hormuz after ignoring repeated warnings.
Two were stopped after meeting with accidents while the other two turned back.
Vessel incident
Vessel on fire northwest of Oman
The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre has reported a vessel on fire northwest of Kumzar, Oman.
However, the cause of the incident remains unconfirmed.
This comes amid an escalation in the US-Iran conflict after a week of reciprocal attacks targeting not just military assets but also bridges, utility infrastructure, and port facilities.
Strike impact
Kuwait oil facility damaged due to Iranian strike
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation has reported extensive damage to one of its oil facilities due to an Iranian strike on Saturday.
The attack primarily targeted Kuwait, with Bahrain also coming under fire over the weekend.
On Sunday, Israel said it had intercepted an Iranian drone near its border with Syria, while US forces struck Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf and southern Iranian cities including Shadegan.