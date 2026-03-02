Indian defense stocks up 15% today: Here we decode why

Shares of leading defense companies such as Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Tejas Networks, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, and IdeaForge Technology surged up to 15% today. The spike comes in the wake of heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a full-scale war in the region. Analysts say that defense stocks usually perform well during such conflicts due to an increased demand for military equipment and their components.

Analysis Geopolitical tensions likely to boost defense spending Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVasset PMS, said that defense stocks are witnessing renewed investor interest amid heightened geopolitical tensions. He added these tensions increase the likelihood of higher global defense spending and faster procurement cycles. "India has already been on a structural defense push with rising budget allocations and a strong focus on domestic production," Dasani said.

Supply concerns Supply chain risks for some companies Antique Stock Broking has warned that BEL and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) depend on Israel for their supply chains. Prolonged geopolitical tensions with Iran might pose supply chain risks for these companies, similar to what was witnessed during the Israel-Palestine conflict. The warning highlights the potential impact of global conflicts on domestic defense manufacturers' operations and their reliance on international suppliers.

Conflict escalation Escalation of Middle East conflict The Middle East conflict escalated over the weekend after the US and Israel bombed Iran. Iran retaliated by attacking other GCC nations, further worsening the situation. However, experts expect the conflict to be short-lived, lasting from a few days to weeks due to the power imbalance between both sides and the weakening of Iran's leadership.

