BEL teams up with RRP for next-gen defense gear

BEL and RRP's take on the partnership

This partnership blends BEL's electronics know-how with RRP's skills in semiconductors and drones, aiming to boost homegrown innovation and help India export more defense tech.

BEL's Manoj Jain sounded confident about building "indigenous solutions," while RRP's Rajendra Chodankar called it a key step toward a stronger tech base.

The deal was inked in front of senior officials, marking a big move for India's defense ecosystem.