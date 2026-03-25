BEL teams up with RRP for next-gen defense gear
Business
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) just signed a deal with RRP Electronics and RRP Defense to work together on high-tech gear for India's defense sector.
They are focusing on things like advanced semiconductors, electro-optics, and unmanned systems: think smarter surveillance and sharper weapon sights.
BEL and RRP's take on the partnership
This partnership blends BEL's electronics know-how with RRP's skills in semiconductors and drones, aiming to boost homegrown innovation and help India export more defense tech.
BEL's Manoj Jain sounded confident about building "indigenous solutions," while RRP's Rajendra Chodankar called it a key step toward a stronger tech base.
The deal was inked in front of senior officials, marking a big move for India's defense ecosystem.