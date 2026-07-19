Belagavi officials raid Growdhan LLP, City Index over investor fraud
Business
Two Belagavi companies, Growdhan LLP and City Index, are being investigated for allegedly scamming investors out of crores.
District officials, along with police and revenue teams, raided their offices after concerns about shady financial deals came up.
Growdhan 38cr, City Index 30cr SEBI-registered
Early findings show Growdhan LLP took about ₹38 crore from 1,100 people by calling it loans, while City Index raised ₹30 crore from 1,500 investors through debentures, even though City Index is registered with SEBI.