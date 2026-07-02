Belagavi's Anthropic Softwares urges disclosure in Anthropic PBC IPO filing

Anthropic Softwares seeks PBC trademark cancelation

Anthropic Softwares says it has used the "Anthropic" name since 2017, well before the U.S.-based company.

It has taken legal action in India and has a court hearing set for July 9.

Founder Mohammad Ayaz Mulla shared that it has patents and official records as proof, adding that investors should know the risks involved, adding that the court and trademark office were handling the dispute.

The company has also asked for Anthropic PBC's trademark to be canceled in India due to brand confusion.