Bellatrix Aerospace raises $20 million and scales for international demand
Business
Indian startup Bellatrix Aerospace just scored $20 million in fresh funding and is now gearing up to triple its production capacity.
Instead of just testing their technology, the team, co-founder Yashas Karanam, is shifting focus to meet growing international demand by boosting quality and scaling up fast.
Bellatrix to boost satellite propulsion manufacturing
Bellatrix plans to ramp up in-house manufacturing so they can deliver more propulsion systems for satellites, especially for very low Earth orbit missions.
This move not only helps them avoid delays but also opens doors for new telecom and defense uses.
After 14-16 months of strong growth, they have moved from local contracts to working with clients around the world — a big step for India's space scene.