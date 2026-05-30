BEML Limited posts record FY26 revenue and highest production value Business May 30, 2026

BEML Limited just wrapped up a standout financial year, with revenue climbing 8.16% to ₹4,351 crore and its highest-ever production value at ₹4,239 crore.

The company's chairman and managing director, Shantanu Roy, credited this success to a focus on innovation and supporting projects like India's bullet train and metro rail manufacturing.

As Roy put it, "FY 2025-26 has been a year of strategic progress and operational resilience for BEML. Our record revenue performance, increased investments in R&D, manufacturing infrastructure, and future technologies demonstrate our commitment toward strengthening indigenous capabilities and supporting India's growing infrastructure and defense requirements."