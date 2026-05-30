BEML Limited posts record FY26 revenue and highest production value
BEML Limited just wrapped up a standout financial year, with revenue climbing 8.16% to ₹4,351 crore and its highest-ever production value at ₹4,239 crore.
The company's chairman and managing director, Shantanu Roy, credited this success to a focus on innovation and supporting projects like India's bullet train and metro rail manufacturing.
As Roy put it, "FY 2025-26 has been a year of strategic progress and operational resilience for BEML. Our record revenue performance, increased investments in R&D, manufacturing infrastructure, and future technologies demonstrate our commitment toward strengthening indigenous capabilities and supporting India's growing infrastructure and defense requirements."
Order book nearly ₹15,900cr, R&D +150%
BEML finished FY26 with a massive order book of nearly ₹15,900 crore and landed new orders worth over ₹5,400 crore.
The company also poured more money than ever into capital spending (₹379 crore) and boosted R&D investment by 150%, now dedicating over 6% of its product revenue to research, up from just 2.57% last year.