BEML announced a 1:2 stock split

Here's why BEML's stock dropped 50% today

By Mudit Dube 11:17 am Nov 03, 202511:17 am

What's the story

State-run Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML Ltd.) has executed a 1:2 stock split, doubling the number of shares and halving the face value from ₹10 to ₹5. As a result, its price has dropped by about 50% today, reflecting the mechanical adjustment rather than a decline in the company's valuation. The stock opened slightly lower at a 1.63% dip but recovered to trade near ₹2,180 apice on NSE at the time of writing, demonstrating normal market behavior after a split.