BEML's ₹10 shares will become ₹5 ones
BEML is splitting its shares for the first time—each ₹10 share will become two ₹5 shares, with November 3, 2025 set as the record date.
The move was approved by the board in September and quickly sent BEML's stock price up by almost 4%.
Making shares more accessible
The split is designed to make BEML's shares more affordable and easier to trade, especially for retail and smaller investors.
If you own shares on the record date, you'll get double the number at half the price each—so it's about accessibility, not changing what your investment is worth.
Attracting more retail investors
After years of strong growth and some big contract wins, BEML wants to attract more retail investors and reward loyal shareholders.
The stock rallied after the news, reaching a day's high, but may see some short-term ups and downs as things settle.
The company hopes this move makes investing in BEML feel a bit more within reach.