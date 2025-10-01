Commercial LPG, ATF rates hiked across India: Check prices

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹15.5 in Delhi

By Mudit Dube 12:47 pm Oct 01, 2025

Oil marketing companies have announced a hike in fuel prices, effective October 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹15.5 in Delhi.The new price now stands at ₹1,595.5 as against the earlier rate of ₹1,580 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the cost is slightly higher at ₹1,700.50 per cylinder. However, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged for now.