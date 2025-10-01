Commercial LPG, ATF rates hiked across India: Check prices
What's the story
Oil marketing companies have announced a hike in fuel prices, effective October 1. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹15.5 in Delhi.The new price now stands at ₹1,595.5 as against the earlier rate of ₹1,580 per cylinder. In Kolkata, the cost is slightly higher at ₹1,700.50 per cylinder. However, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged for now.
Fuel revision
ATF prices surge by ₹3,052.5 per kiloliter
Along with the LPG price hike, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has also witnessed a steep rise of ₹3,052.5 per kiloliter. The new rate for ATF in Delhi is now ₹93,766.02 per kiloliter as compared to the earlier rate of ₹90,713.52. This change is part of a regular monthly review conducted by state-run oil marketing companies across major metros in India.
Fuel cost
Fuel prices in Mumbai and Chennai
The revised price for ATF in Delhi is ₹93,766.02 per kiloliter. Chennai has the highest ATF price at ₹97,302.14 per kiloliter while Mumbai's rate is slightly lower at ₹87,714.39 per kiloliter. Chennai's ATF price stands at ₹97,302.14 per kiloliter as of October 1, 2025.