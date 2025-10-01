Next Article
Uber not liable for alleged sexual assault on rider
Business
A California jury just ruled that Uber isn't legally responsible for a 2016 incident where a driver allegedly pulled over and assaulted passenger Jessica C.
The jury agreed Uber's safety protocols were lacking, but decided this wasn't the main reason for what happened to her.
First of over 500 sexual assault cases against Uber
This was the first of over 500 sexual assault cases against Uber in California, with thousands more across the US.
Plaintiffs argue that Uber knew about repeated assaults by drivers but didn't do enough to protect riders.
Uber says it's improved safety with features like ride verification and anti-violence partnerships.
This verdict could shape how future cases against the company are handled.