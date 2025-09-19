Ben & Jerry's co-founder quits over Unilever dispute
Jerry Greenfield, who started Ben & Jerry's nearly five decades ago, has resigned following a long-running dispute with Unilever, the company that bought the brand back in 2000.
Greenfield says Unilever broke its promise to let Ben & Jerry's keep its original social mission and values.
Tensions between ice cream brand and its parent company
Unilever was supposed to let Ben & Jerry's operate with an independent board focused on activism.
But things got rocky as Unilever tightened control—especially after firing Ben & Jerry's CEO earlier this year.
The ice cream brand even sued its parent company in March 2025, saying it was being punished for standing up for social causes.
Greenfield, Cohen call for Unilever to sell Ben & Jerry's
Greenfield and his co-founder Ben Cohen are now urging Unilever (or its Magnum Ice Cream arm) to sell Ben & Jerry's so it can stick to its activist roots.
While Magnum thanked Greenfield for his years of work, they don't agree with him—and say they're still committed to keeping Ben & Jerry's unique spirit alive.