Ben Powell of BlackRock calls India an AI market diversifier
Business
India is getting noticed as a diversifier in the AI-focused global market, according to Ben Powell of BlackRock.
While much of the world is chasing AI investments, Powell points out that India stands out with its own unique economic story, offering investors something different from markets like South Korea.
Ben Powell: savings could fund growth
Powell is upbeat about India's growth, even with challenges like high oil prices.
He highlights how banks are still able to extend credit to middle-class consumers and channel household savings into financial markets could fuel big economic gains over the next decade.
In his words, savings could help fund India's growth.