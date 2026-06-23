Bending Spoons plans $1.62B US IPO to list on Nasdaq
Business
Bending Spoons, the Milan-based tech company known for transforming digital platforms like Vimeo and WeTransfer, is gearing up for a major US IPO.
They're looking to raise up to $1.62 billion by offering 58 million shares at $26 to $28 each, which could push their total value close to $19 billion.
Bending Spoons posts Q1 $27.5 million profit
About 60% of the shares will be new, while big investors like Baillie Gifford are selling the rest.
Trading kicks off on Nasdaq in early July under BSP, right as US IPOs are making a comeback. Companies have raised $150 billion this year alone.
Bending Spoons is riding high after turning last year's losses into a Q1 net income of $27.5 million on revenue of $601 million, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan leading the charge.