Bending Spoons plans $1.62B US IPO to list on Nasdaq

Bending Spoons posts Q1 $27.5 million profit

About 60% of the shares will be new, while big investors like Baillie Gifford are selling the rest.

Trading kicks off on Nasdaq in early July under BSP, right as US IPOs are making a comeback. Companies have raised $150 billion this year alone.

Bending Spoons is riding high after turning last year's losses into a Q1 net income of $27.5 million on revenue of $601 million, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan leading the charge.