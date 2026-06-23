Bengaluru ad-tech Indegene leverages AI for digital pharma marketing

Indegene posts ₹3,510 cr revenue

The shift paid off: Indegene's revenue jumped to ₹3,510 crore with a 29.4% CAGR from FY2021-FY2026, and it kept a solid adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4%.

Its $104 million acquisition of BioPharm Communications brought new omnichannel tools and physician-engagement data into their Invisage platform.

As the global outsourcing market grows toward $85 billion by 2030, Indegene is betting on AI-powered personalization to stay ahead.