Bengaluru ad-tech Indegene leverages AI for digital pharma marketing
Business
Indegene, a Bengaluru ad-tech company, is making big moves in pharma marketing by leaning into AI and digital strategies.
With nearly 60% of US doctors no longer meeting drug reps face-to-face, pharma brands are switching to online and data-driven outreach, and Indegene is helping them keep up.
Indegene posts ₹3,510 cr revenue
The shift paid off: Indegene's revenue jumped to ₹3,510 crore with a 29.4% CAGR from FY2021-FY2026, and it kept a solid adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.4%.
Its $104 million acquisition of BioPharm Communications brought new omnichannel tools and physician-engagement data into their Invisage platform.
As the global outsourcing market grows toward $85 billion by 2030, Indegene is betting on AI-powered personalization to stay ahead.