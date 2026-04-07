Bengaluru AI startup WorkOnGrid raises 22.5cr for global expansion

WorkOnGrid posts profit, revenue at 7.23cr

Since 2021, WorkOnGrid has shifted focus from consulting for small businesses to working with over 20 utility services worldwide.

Their revenue jumped from ₹69.7 lakh in FY2021 to ₹7.23 crore in FY2025, even turning a profit after years of losses.

CEO Udit Poddar says their platform's ability to plug into existing tech like SCADA and IoT is key for adapting as more renewables and electric vehicles enter the grid, making utilities more resilient for the future.