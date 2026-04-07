Bengaluru AI startup WorkOnGrid raises 22.5cr for global expansion
WorkOnGrid, an AI startup from Bengaluru, just raised ₹22.5 crore in funding led by Transition Venture Capital, with participation from Indian Angel Network.
The company was founded in 2017 as a data consulting firm for SMEs and pivoted in 2021 to energy-focused products.
Now, they're using this new investment to expand globally and ramp up their AI tech.
WorkOnGrid posts profit, revenue at 7.23cr
Since 2021, WorkOnGrid has shifted focus from consulting for small businesses to working with over 20 utility services worldwide.
Their revenue jumped from ₹69.7 lakh in FY2021 to ₹7.23 crore in FY2025, even turning a profit after years of losses.
CEO Udit Poddar says their platform's ability to plug into existing tech like SCADA and IoT is key for adapting as more renewables and electric vehicles enter the grid, making utilities more resilient for the future.