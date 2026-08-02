This real estate developer wants to raise ₹1,200cr via IPO

The IPO will mark the public debut of one of Bengaluru's fastest-growing residential developers.

The company has a strong institutional-style operating and governance structure, with its projects structured through special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

This provides greater transparency and governance at the project level.

Over the years, Assetz has raised capital at the project level from investors such as JPMorgan, Aditya Birla Capital, Motilal Oswal Alternates, and HDFC Ltd.