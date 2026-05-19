Bengaluru-based BlackBuck posts ₹160cr FY26 profit after Q4 rise
Business
BlackBuck, the Bengaluru-based trucking platform, just pulled off a big comeback: its Q4 FY26 revenue shot up by 52% to ₹185 crore, compared to ₹122 crore last year.
That boost helped it turn a quarterly profit of ₹66 crore and finish the year with ₹160 crore in profit, bouncing back from a loss of ₹38 crore in FY25.
BlackBuck Q4 operator services ₹183.5cr
Nearly all of BlackBuck's income came from truck operator services, which grew to ₹183.5 crore this quarter.
While expenses also climbed sharply, Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, to sell shares worth ₹135 crore in a bulk deal during the quarter, lowering his stake from 11.81% to 10.7%.
Despite this change, BlackBuck's stock stayed strong at ₹532.45 and its market cap reached nearly ₹9,600 crore.