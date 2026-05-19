Bengaluru-based BlackBuck posts ₹160cr FY26 profit after Q4 rise

BlackBuck Q4 operator services ₹183.5cr

Nearly all of BlackBuck's income came from truck operator services, which grew to ₹183.5 crore this quarter.

While expenses also climbed sharply, Rajesh Kumar Naidu Yabaji, to sell shares worth ₹135 crore in a bulk deal during the quarter, lowering his stake from 11.81% to 10.7%.

Despite this change, BlackBuck's stock stayed strong at ₹532.45 and its market cap reached nearly ₹9,600 crore.