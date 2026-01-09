Bengaluru-based fintech Skydo gets RBI nod as cross-border payment aggregator
Skydo, a Bengaluru-based fintech, just got the green light from the RBI to operate as a cross-border payment aggregator.
Now officially regulated, Skydo helps over 30,000 Indian MSMEs, freelancers, and startups collect payments from global clients in more than 32 currencies—all through one platform.
Why bother?
This approval means Skydo can expand its services to new regions (including parts of Africa) and add more features for exporters.
It's a boost for India's digital-first businesses aiming to go global without payment hassles.
Plus, with $20 million in total funding raised so far, Skydo is geared up for bigger growth and better tools for users.
What does Skydo actually do?
Skydo makes it easier for Indian exporters to get paid by overseas clients—think local collection accounts, automated invoicing, reminders, and compliance support—all in one place.
With this RBI nod, they join an exclusive club of fintechs trusted to handle international payments securely.