Bengaluru-based quick commerce Peeko raises $7 million led by Chiratae Ventures
Business
Peeko, a Bengaluru-based quick-commerce startup focused on baby care products, just scored $7 million in fresh funding led by Chiratae Ventures.
Co-founder Chetan Sharma says the money will help them grow faster, upgrade their tech, and build a stronger team.
Other backers include Stellaris Venture Partners and MakeMyTrip cofounder and CEO Deep Kalra.
Peeko offers over 30,000 baby-care items
Right now, Peeko runs three dark stores in Bengaluru and offers over 30,000 baby care items with a speedy 60-minute delivery promise.
With this new investment, they're planning to launch in more cities, make their tech even smoother for customers, and hire more people as they scale up.