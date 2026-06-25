Bengaluru-based Toddle plans $50 million to $100 million raise as edtech rebounds

Toddle grows nearly 60% to ₹114.4cr

Launched in 2019, Toddle is especially popular with International Baccalaureate (IB) schools worldwide. Over one-third of its revenue now comes from the US showing strong international reach.

The company saw nearly 60% revenue growth last year, hitting ₹114.4 crore, while losses shrank to ₹42.2 crore.

With annual recurring revenue targeting approximately $25 million and near-breakeven status, Toddle's rise matches the renewed energy in India's edtech sector, where school-focused models are grabbing investor attention again.