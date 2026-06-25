Bengaluru-based Toddle plans $50 million to $100 million raise as edtech rebounds
Toddle, a Bengaluru-based platform that helps schools manage curriculum and classrooms, is gearing up to raise $50 million to $100 million, marking a major comeback moment for India's edtech scene.
The deal is being handled by US investment bank BGL and highlights how investors are now excited about tools that support schools directly.
Toddle grows nearly 60% to ₹114.4cr
Launched in 2019, Toddle is especially popular with International Baccalaureate (IB) schools worldwide. Over one-third of its revenue now comes from the US showing strong international reach.
The company saw nearly 60% revenue growth last year, hitting ₹114.4 crore, while losses shrank to ₹42.2 crore.
With annual recurring revenue targeting approximately $25 million and near-breakeven status, Toddle's rise matches the renewed energy in India's edtech sector, where school-focused models are grabbing investor attention again.